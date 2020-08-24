Please stop circulating fabricated letters in Geelani's name: Family

The family of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani today appealed to people not to circulate fake and fabricated letters or statements in his or his family’s name, saying they were badly affecting the leader’s already falling health.

Here is full text of the family’s open letter to the public:

“Quaid i Mohtaram is in advanced age with multiple ailments. He needs round the clock medical as well as personal attention. Quaid throughout his life faced hardships, both physically and mentally, for his beliefs and conviction. His recent health condition has stressed people especially his family. Therefore, it is time to give him some amount of relaxation and his family a space to attend him in a better position at this critical juncture. Health condition of Quaid demands the family to be careful, focussed and attentive, more so amid the pandemic.

“Quaid is a public and political figure and everyone reserves a right to be concerned about his personal as well as political status. The prime responsibility of his close family is to attend him. We will keep the people updated regarding his health and his representative, Abdullah Gilani, will respond and react to his political issues.

“Past few months have been very hard for all of us. On one hand we are busy dealing with his health condition and we have been consumed physically as well as mentally. On the other hand continuously dragging the family into his political affairs has taken a heavy toll on our personal as well as domestic life.

“It is unfortunate that people with vested interests have launched a vicious campaign to malign the stature of Quaid. Repeated and fabricated letters in his name, posts, comments and imaginary stories are disturbing him and affecting his health very badly. The unnecessary social media campaigns and hounding of family only adds to our already stressful life.

“We urge all including those in the media fraternity or otherwise not to circulate any information about his health, and similarly, any communication of political nature on his behalf without his representative’s authentication. We humbly request and appeal people to pray for speedy recovery and long life of Quaid i Mohataram.

“May Almighty Allah reward us all in this world and the world hereafter. (Ameen)”

Dr Nayeem Geelani (son)

Dr Naseem Geelani (son)

Zahoor ul Haq Geelani (son in law)