Please understand gravity of the pandemic: Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), amalgam of all religions and socio religious organisations in the Kashmir Valley headed by incarcerated leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has fervently appealed to people to understand the gravity of Covid19 pandemic and strictly follow the medical advice.

The amalgam includes Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, Darul Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Anjuman Sharian Shian, Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth, Jamaat-e-Islami, Karwaan-e-Islami, Itihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himaayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tableegh-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulma-e-Ahnaaf, Darul Uloom Qasmiya, Darul Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaaikh Kashmir,Muslim Waqf Board, Darul uloom Naqashbandia, Darul Uloom Rashidia, Ahli Bait foundation, Parvaani Wilayat and other social, religious and educational organizations.

In a joint statement, MMU said that the rapid rise in daily cases and deaths is an indication towards herd spread and with the limited health infrastructure available in the valley both in public and private sector this rise can lead to disastrous results if the spread is not checked now.

“Already hospitals and our doctors and medical staff are working tirelessly and at full capacity to deal with the rising numbers and with WHO indicating the possibility of the virus being airborne the situation can turn very ugly if people do not strictly follow all advised precautions and measures advised by the concerned.

“It is being observed and is very unfortunate that people are not covering their mouth and nose when coming out of their homes and are very lax about maintaining physical distance in public places. Instead, many people are seen unnecessarily coming out of their homes and roaming on roads and sitting on roadside shops.

“It is ironic that congregations in mosques and religious places are disallowed by the authorities citing COVID, but they have opened up gardens and parks and tourist spots for people. And what is unfortunate is that people are visiting these places, oblivious of the dangers it exposes them to, their family and the society at large as places for potential COVID spread.”

MMU said that it fervently appeals to people to understand the gravity of the situation and only leave their homes when it is unavoidable and most necessary while observing all precautions of wearing masks and physical distancing and doing the needful as advised on returning home. “This is the only way we can contain the spread.”

MMU also appealed to people to keep marriages a brief and small affair in view of the pandemic. It urged people to continuously seek Allah’s refuge from the pandemic and pray to the Almighty for the safety of their families and mankind at large.