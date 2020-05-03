PM, Defence Minister, CDS, Army Chief, LG pay tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead the nation in paying tributes to the soldiers killed in Kashmir today.

“Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described it as “deeply disturbing and painful”.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said the operation highlighted the determination of the security forces to safeguard the lives of the people of Kashmir.

The Army, in a tweet, said Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane and all ranks of the force paid tributes to the “valiant braves of our Army and JK Police for their supreme sacrifice while fighting and eliminating militans in Handwara.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that their sacrifice and bravery will never be forgotten.

He said, “The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the militants and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice.”

The minister said that he offers his tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action. “My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones today. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of these brave martyrs,” the minister tweeted.

Saluting these personnel, the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said, “Commanding Officer leading from the front along with other personnel of the unit and J&K Police have laid down their lives, living upto the motto; Service Before Self.”

In a statement, Indian Army said that based on the intelligence input that militants were taking the civilian inmates of a house in Changimulla at Handwara of Kupwara district hostage, a joint operation was launch by Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“A team comprising of five Army and J&K Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the militants to evacuate the civilians. The team of Army and JK Police entered the target area and successfully extricated the civilian,” Army said.

The force stated that during the process, the team was subjected to heavy volume of fire by the militants.

“In the ensuing fire fight two militants were eliminated and the team of five army and J&K personnel comprising of two Army officers, two Army soldiers and one J&K Police Sub Inspector attained martyrdom,” Army said.

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu today paid tributes to the slain security personnel.

“The Lt Governor observed that the supreme sacrifice made by security personnel who attained martyrdom during an encounter in Handwara area of Kashmir will always be remembered. He also expressed his solidarity with the families of the martyrs and said that the sacrifices of these brave-hearts will not go waste,” a statement said.