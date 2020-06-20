PM has surrendered Indian territory to China: Rahul

The Congress on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark that neither is anyone inside India’s territory nor has anyone captured its posts, with Rahul Gandhi accusing Modi of having “surrendered” Indian territory to Chinese aggression.

“PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: Why were our soldiers killed? Where were they killed,” he asked on Twitter, tagging the prime minister’s remark.

In a statement on the all-party meeting called by Modi on Friday to discuss the situation at the India-China border, the government said, “At the outset, prime minister clarified that neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured.”

A host of senior Congress leaders have hit out at the prime minister, asking if there is no intrusion what is the fuss about and why flag meetings for de-escalation of borders are being held.

The categorical statement by the prime minister came in the wake of reports that Chinese military has transgressed into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control, the de-facto border, in several areas of eastern Ladakh including Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a conversation with his China counterpart conveyed that the Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan Valley on “our side of the LAC”.

“While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties. It reflected an intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo,” the External Affairs Ministry statement had said.

Former union minister P Chidambaram said, “PM said there is no foreigner (meaning Chinese) in Indian territory. If this is true, what was the fuss about May 5-6? Why was there a fight between troops on June 16-17? Why did India lose 20 lives?”.

“If there was no intrusion or violation of LAC, why was there so much talk about ‘disengagement’ of troops by both sides?

“Has PM given a clean chit to China? If so, what is there to negotiate with China? Why are the Major Generals negotiating and about what,” he asked on Twitter.

Terming the PM’s statement last night as “baffling, shocking and devastating”, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said, “It has infuriated the armed forces and every Indian.”