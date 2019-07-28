PM likely to attend BJP meeting with J&K leaders

The Prime Minister NarendraModi is likely to attend state BJP’s core group meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, which will discuss the prevailing situation in Kashmir amid reports that the Centre was preparing to abrogate Article 35A that gives J&K special powers.

The state Assembly elections, party’s membership drive in the state and development are among the other issues on the agenda for the meeting which is also scheduled to attend by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nanda.

“A number of issues are on the agenda,” saud BJP’s General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul.

Kaul, who will also attend the meeting, said that State BJP president Ravinder Raina, General Secretaries, Member Parliament, ex-Presidents and Chief Spokesperson will be part of the meeting.

PTI Adds:

Also Read | Amit Shah summons J&K BJP ministers to Delhi

The likely presence of Modi and Shah in the meeting is significant and hints at the party gearing up for the Assembly elections, whose schedule will be finalised by Election Commission after it receives a go-ahead from the central and state governments on law and order situation.

Sources said Union minister Jitendra Singh, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav and other senior leaders will also attend the meeting.

The state BJP has asserted that it was ready for elections anytime, with its general secretary Narinder Singh saying that there was still enough time left for the EC to hold polls this year. J&K is currently under President’s Rule.