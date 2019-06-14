PM Modi-Imran exchange pleasantries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan exchanged pleasantries on Friday during the SCO summit in Bishkek, official sources said.

The PM Modi exchanged usual pleasantries with Khan in the Leaders’ Lounge at venue of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here, they said.

Both Modi and Khan were here to attend the annual summit of the SCO.

The exchange of pleasantries came over two weeks after Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote separate letters to their Indian counterparts, pushing for restarting the bilateral talks.

India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by a Pakistan-based militant group, maintaining that talks and violence cannot go together.

Khan had also made a telephone call to PM Modi on 26 May and expressed his desire to work together for the betterment of people of the two countries.

On his part, PM Modi said creating trust and an environment free of violence and militancy was essential for fostering peace and prosperity in the region.

Following the phone call and letter by Khan to Prime Minister Modi after his re-election for a second term, there were speculations that both may have a meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit here.

The PM Modi arrived here in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday on a two-day visit to attend the annual summit of the SCO. He held bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. He also held talks with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Friday during a bilateral visit during which the two countries upgraded their relations to strategic partnership level.