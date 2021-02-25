PM Modi to address Khelo India event via video conference

Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 26, 2021, 12:22 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the opening ceremony of the second Khelo India Winter Games to be held at Gulmarg in north Kashmir from February 26 to March 2.

Modi will attend the inauguration of the five-day long event via video conferencing on Friday, the Press Information Bureau said in a statement.

The event is being organised by the Sports Ministry in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council and the Winter Games Association of J&K.

The disciplines that will feature in it include alpine skiing, nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice hockey, and ice skating among others. A total of 27 states, Union Territories and boards will be participating in the games.

