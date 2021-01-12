PM Modi to interact with vaccine recipients at SKIMS Soura, GMC Jammu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with vaccine recipients from select sites in J&K on 16 January, the day when the COVID19 vaccination drive will commence across India. 3000 people will get the shot on day 1 in the UT, J&K Government said.

J&K Government has finalized 30 sites for starting the COVID19 vaccination drive in J&K. These include GMC Jammu, SKIMS Soura and 14 other locations each in Jammu and Kashmir division.

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo said that 100 people have been listed at each of these locations, and they will get the shot on Day 1.

He said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will inaugurate the drive at GMC Srinagar while “the inauguration program for SKIMS Soura was yet to be finalized”. He said 1053 sites will be reached finally to cover 1 lakh healthcare workers.

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Sumir Mattoo said that the vaccines will be airlifted to Gurez and Tulail in Bandipora district and Machil and Keran in Kupwara district. “We will ensure availability of vaccines in all snow-bound areas,” he said.

Dr Qazi Haroon, State Immunization Officer said PM Modi will interact with beneficiaries at the two inaugural sites through video conferencing and the event will be beamed live as the first day vaccination takes place across India.

“The vaccines were received a day later than we expected them due to requirement load and weather factors, but we will have the stock with us to run the drive as per the schedule,” he said.

At SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent said, a list of 35 recipients was ready while the administration had called for volunteers to participate in the drive on Day 1. The first recipient will be picked from this list, he said.

He said 100 healthcare workers from the Institute will be vaccinated, “purely on a voluntary basis”.

“We have sought enough stock to vaccinate all our staff here. However, the decision to get vaccinated is a personal one,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education today directed establishment of control rooms at UT-, divisional- and district-levels for smooth delivery and administering of the vaccine.

The control rooms will have round the clock helplines to monitor the process and provide guidance and assistance, wherever required.

J&K will have 2.5 lakh doses of Astra-Zeneca COVID19 vaccine, Covishield being manufactured by Serum Institute of India. The consignment is expected to cover 1 lakh healthcare workers in the UT.