PM reviews progress on Pakal Dul power project

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, today chaired his 33rd interaction through PRAGATI with Union Secretaries of various ministries and Chief Secretaries of States/UTs.

Chief Secretary J&K, B V R Subrahmanyam also participated in the video conference.

Reviewing the operationalisation of agricultural reforms in the country, the Prime Minister, according to an official handout, said that the reforms are “aimed at transforming the nation and it is only through excellent performances that the States/UTs can utilize their potential of capturing global markets”.

Construction of the 1000 MW Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project (HEP), coming up at Kishtwar, J&K, also came up for discussion.

The Prime Minister was informed that all the outstanding issues which had stalled the project have been resolved and work is progressing at good speed now. He was informed that the civil works on the HEP will be completed by January, 2025 and the project will be commissioned by then.

The Prime Minister said that through the initiative of the Ministry of Commerce to develop districts as export hubs, India can tap the potential of becoming a member of the Global Export Chain.

He impressed upon the States/UTs to develop a suitable mechanism so as to encourage districts to proactively encourage export of region-specific items, thereby, transforming the commerce landscape of not only the concerned state but of the nation, the statement said.

The Prime Minister desired that long-delayed projects should be expedited by the respective state governments. He directed that regular reports on the progress of such projects be sent to the PMO.