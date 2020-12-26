PM speaks to 2 beneficiaries

Two poor residents, one each from Srinagar and Jammu, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday thanking him for the central government-sponsored health scheme under which they were able to get treatment of their deadly diseases.

Suffering from bone-cancer, Romesh Lal was among some of the ailing persons who came to witness the launch of Ayushman Bharat PMJAY-SEHAT Scheme at the Convention Centre in Jammu.

Lal, a driver by profession, became emotional while telling his plight to the Prime Minister directly through live-streaming.

“I am a cancer patient and my treatment is going on in Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu. When I went there for checkup, the doctor asked me for a golden card which I already had. It was due to this golden card I was able to get costly treatment free of cost,” Lal told the PM. Lal became emotional and thanked the PM. “I am grateful to you.” “When I was diagnosed with cancer, my family was worried because there was so much costly treatment,” he said. Modi asked him if he had to pay anything for the treatment. He replied that he did not pay even a penny.

“Ayushman Bharat has made your life Ayushman,” Modi said while praying for Romesh Lal’s speedy recovery.

“You have come with your own luck,” Modi said, on this, the ailing replied that had this scheme not been introduced, it was not possible for him to get the treatment with the luck only.

Modi requested him to tell everyone to take the benefit of the health scheme. Later, the Prime Minister spoke to a small businessman namely Ghulam Mohammad Shah from Srinagar.

Modi asked him about his health condition. “I had a severe heart problem. I went to Soura hospital in Srinagar and learnt that it needs immediate care. However, I had no money for the treatment,” Shah replied. He informed: “One of the doctors in the hospital told me that it will have costly treatment and then he suggested making a golden card so that I could get free of cost treatment. Later, I was operated successfully free of cost.” It was not possible for him to get the treatment without the golden card, he said and thanked the Prime Minister.