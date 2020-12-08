PMO reviews implementation of Flagship Schemes in UTs

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Pramod Kumar Mishra, today chaired a high-level meeting to review the implementation of flagship schemes of the Government of India in all the Union Territories.

Chief Secretary J&K, B V R Subrahmanyam, along with Secretaries of various departments participated in the meeting.

Extensive deliberations were held to review the progress of 16 flagship schemes including One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC), Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), PM SVANidhi, PM Formalization of micro food processing enterprises, among others.

Principal Secretary to PM applauded the efforts of the J&K Government to efficiently implement schemes like One Nation One Ration Card, PM SVANidhi, Ayushman Bharat, and PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises.

It was informed that J&K has ensured universal digitization of ration cards, Aadhar seeding of beneficiaries, installation of ePoS devices at all fair price shops to ensure the bio-metric authenticated sale of subsidized ration, besides providing nation-wide portability services to the beneficiaries.

Further, under PM-JAY, the Chief Secretary informed that J&K has empanelled 229 hospitals, besides augmenting the government health and wellness infrastructure to provide cashless healthcare to approximately 6 lakh eligible families covering approximately 27 lakh population. Additionally, the UT Government is shortly rolling out its prestigious universal healthcare scheme ‘SEHAT’, to extend free-of-cost healthcare to all its citizens.

Under PM SVANidhi, it was apprised that in Jammu and Kashmir a working capital loan up to Rs. 10,000 is sanctioned within 16 days; to the registered street vendor through the Housing & Urban Development Department. While reviewing the progress of all the Union Territories, P.K. Mishra emphasized ensuring coverage of all the eligible beneficiaries under the flagship schemes in a time-bound manner. He directed the concerned ministries to develop suitable review mechanisms to ensure that the intended benefits reach the targeted population.