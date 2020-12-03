PMO reviews implementation of PMDP projects in J&K

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr P K Mishra today chaired a high level meeting to review the sector-wise implementation of projects under the Prime Minister’s Development Package in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Secretary, J&K, B V R Subrahmanyam along with Secretaries of various departments participated in the meeting, an official handout said.

Extensive deliberations were held to review the progress of 54 key developmental projects being executed by the Central ministries and the UT Government across various sectors including road, power, renewable energy, healthcare, education, tourism, horticulture, sports, Jal Shakti, irrigation & flood control, housing & urban development, and disaster management, relief, rehabilitation & reconstruction.

It was informed that majority of the projects are now advancing as per decided timelines and are at various stages of completion. Besides, the lagging projects are also being assiduously pursued by the concerned officers to ensure their smooth implementation.

In-depth discussions were held to review the progress of Ramban-Banihal road, establishment of two AIIMS in the capital cities of J&K, permanent restoration of damaged infrastructure, installation of high-end security infrastructure, creation of medical infrastructure in District/Sub-District Hospitals & Primary Health Centres, phase-II flood management of river Jehlum, rehabilitation of Dal-Nageen Lake, and development of tourism. Owing to the importance of these projects, it was decided that they will be exclusively reviewed to resolve hurdles in their timely execution.

While reviewing the status of construction of AIIMS, one each at Samba and Awantipura, Principal Secretary to HPM directed the implementing agencies to expedite the construction of these institutions and ensure that these are established not beyond a period of 30 months. He further directed that AIIMS Awantipura set up a temporary accommodation to be hired in the vicinity of the proposed site on the pattern of AIIMS Samba so that first batch of medical courses can commence from the next academic session at both the institutions.

Chief Secretary apprised the PMO that exponential progress has been achieved in land acquisition and other related processes over the last two years to ensure timely handing over the encumbrance-free land to implementing agencies for various projects, which includes prestigious projects like Shapur Kandi, AIIMS Samba/ Awantipora, and various road projects which were earlier being delayed for years on account of the unavailability of land.

Chief Secretary further informed that restoration and rehabilitation of Dal-Nageen lakes require massive interventions for which detailed reports are being submitted separately.

During the review of Shahpur Kandi Multipurpose Project, the Chief Secretary raised concerns over delays in execution of construction works on the J&K side, and suggested frequent meetings of the ‘Tripartite Committee’ for better coordination on project execution.

Principal Secretary to HPM also reviewed the progress of iconic projects of Jammu and Kashmir including Hydro-Electric Projects (HEP) of Kiru, Kwar, Ujh, and the Gas Pipeline.

After detailed review of the projects, Principal Secretary to HPM expressed his satisfaction on the progress achieved during the last two years and further laid emphasis on the benefits to be accrued after the completion of prestigious projects under PMDP. Dr. P. K. Mishra said that the union ministries and the UT Government must work in tandem and hold regular project-wise reviews to ensure their completion within the prescribed timelines.