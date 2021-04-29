Police asked to facilitate movement of essential services during lockdown

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, has directed the district police units to facilitate hassle-free movement of healthcare workers and essential services during the 84-hour long COVID-19 lockdown starting Thursday evening in seven districts of Kashmir.

Police has also set up a special helpline No. 112 for general public in case of any assistance during the lockdown.

“During the lockdown period, all the police units have been directed to facilitate hassle free movement of doctors, health workers and essential services. For any assistance Dial-112,” IGP Kumar said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the Kashmir Police chief said that during the lockdown period, all the police units have been directed to facilitate hassle-free movement of journalists, both print and electronic. He has requested the journalists to carry along identity cards.

To contain the spread of the virus, authorities on Wednesday said that there will be a complete lockdown in 11 districts of the Union Territory from Thursday 7pm to Monday 7am.

Separate orders were issued, under the Disaster Management Act, by the District Magistrates of Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Pulwama, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur saying that there would be complete lockdown in these districts from Thursday 7pm to Monday 7am.

However, essential services have been exempted from the lockdown.

The covid situation has worsened in J&K in the last one week with both the numbers of new cases and deaths registering a steep rise.

In the wake of the rapid increase in Covid19 cases in April, government decided to go for phased and regulated lockdowns, especially around the weekends.

IGP Jammu visits Samba, Kathua to assess the preparedness for tackling COVID and upcoming Lockdown

Meanwhile, to assess the preparedness for lockdown and to assess the overall situation of security, IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, (ADGP) visited districts Samba and Kathua. He held meetings with police officers of the district.

He also visited Lakhanpur screening center to assess the stoppage time of travellers and suggested ways to reduce the stoppage time. The IGP Jammu appreciated the efforts of both district SSPs to get all their policemen vaccinated in time so that they could again get back to the frontline to serve the people.

He also appealed to the people to stay indoors and to restrict themselves only to essential service matters. “Together,” he said, “we will be able to beat the second wave of spread of Corona Virus”.