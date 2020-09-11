Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 12:24 AM

Police launch public facilitation centre

Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

A Public Facilitation Centre was today launched at District Police Office here.

SSP Srinagar, Dr Haseeb Mughal inaugurated the facility, which will ease Srinagar residents to get verifications in minimum possible time and know the status of their applications anytime.

“We will ensure that applicants get things verified in minimum possible time,” the SSP said.

Dr Mughal said that the facility will have a dedicate staff. “There will also be helpline number and applicants can know status on that,” he said, adding that applicant will now onward get SMS about the status of their applications.

The city police chief said that dozens of people turn to his office for verification purpose. “Now without any problem they can approach officials at the facility,” he said adding that they have directed to ensure speedy disposal.

The SSP said that facility will cater all sorts of verification. “Bet it passport, contractor, service and other verification, the facility will cater to all,” he said.

Besides SSP Srinagar, SP Cargo, Tahir Bhatti, SP Headquarters Srinagar, Dy SP Headquarters Srinagar Salim Jehangir and other officers were present.

