Police launches drive to seize non-J&K unregistered vehicles

J&K Police has launched a drive to seize vehicles brought from outside and not registered in J&K, even as the Regional Transport Officer Kashmir has urged the owners to register them at the earliest.

A notification issued by RTO Kashmir reads: “Vehicles purchased outside J&K with non-J&K registration numbers and not registered with local ARTO offices are being seized. The owners of such vehicles were being given a window of six months for the mandatory registration after which the unregistered vehicles would be seized and penalized accordingly.”

Meanwhile, in “compliance” of the RTO’s order, police in central Budgam district seized 40 unregistered vehicles purchased from outside J&K, a statement issued by police said.

In Anantnag district of southern Kashmir also some vehicles have been seized.

ARTOs of all the districts have also issued notification for registration of such vehicles.

Officials said that hundreds of vehicles brought from outside are plying on Kashmir roads. “Most of them are not registered in Kashmir,” officials said.

A senior police officer said that registration will help them find out stolen vehicles or those involved in crimes.

He said in December last year, Chandigarh police registered a case after they found that vehicles from their area had been landing in Jammu and Kashmir for the last two years.

On Sunday, police at several places were seen checking the documents of vehicles brought from outside. It created chaos on Kashmir roads and commuters faced inconvenience.