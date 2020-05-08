Police officer injured in Budgam clashes

A Deputy Superintendent of Police was injured in clashes in Budgam district as curfew like restrictions were imposed in Kashmir on Friday to stop any protests against the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Riyaz Naikoo.

DySP Fayaz Ahmad Geelani was injured in Nasrullapora area after he was hit by a stone in head during clashes with youths. The clashes occurred after locals reportedly tried to offer funeral prayers in absentia for the militant commander.

“He was hit by a stone in head but is stable,” SSP Budgam, Nagpure Amod Ashok, told the Greater Kashmir. He denied that people were going to have funeral prayers in absentia for Naikoo. “We were trying to stop the people from offering congregational Friday prayers in wake of COVID,” he said, adding that police party led by Dy SP came under heavy stone pelting.

“Cases under relevant sections have been registered and investigations taken up,” he said.

Clashes also broke out at Khonakhan Dalgate area of Srinagar after a group of youths pelted stones on paramilitary forces. The forces fired tear gas shells on the youth.

Elsewhere in the valley, curfew like restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued, officials said. They said that the roads across the valley remained sealed and barriers were erected by the joint contingents of police and paramilitary forces to check the movement of people.

The congregational Friday prayers remained suspended for seventh consecutive week.