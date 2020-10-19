Police officer shot dead in Bijbehara

Militants on Monday shot dead an inspector rank police officer in the Kanelwan area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A police official said the militants opened fire at inspector Muhammad Ashraf Bhat at his native village in Sundpora-Kanelwan in the evening hours, leaving him critically wounded.

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed on the way.

“Bhat was coming out of a mosque when gunmen fired at him from point-blank range,” a police official said.

Bhat, he said, was posted in police training center Lethpora as a law inspector.

Soon after the attack security forces cordoned the area and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants.