Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: October 20, 2020, 1:05 AM

Police officer shot dead in Bijbehara

Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: October 20, 2020, 1:05 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Militants on Monday shot dead an inspector rank police officer in the Kanelwan area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A police official said the militants opened fire at inspector Muhammad Ashraf Bhat at his native village in Sundpora-Kanelwan in the evening hours, leaving him critically wounded.

Trending News

Restoration of J&K's special status key to peace: JKPM

'My Town My Pride' | Development creates a sense of security among people, says LG Sinha

File Pic

Hakeem Yaseen welcomes LG's 'assurance' on Property Tax

Advocate Kulay elected president DBA Shopian

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed on the way.

“Bhat was coming out of a mosque when gunmen fired at him from point-blank range,” a police official said.

Bhat, he said, was posted in police training center Lethpora as a law inspector.

Latest News
Representational Image

Nokia to build moon's first 4G cell network for NASA programme

Greater Kashmir

Shailender Kumar listens to people's grievances in Anantnag

Principal Secretary Agriculture inspects SDH Kupwara

Advisor Baseer Khan lays foundation stone for shopping complex at Handwara

Soon after the attack security forces cordoned the area and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants.

Related News