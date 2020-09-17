Police recover explosive material in Awantipora

Police today claimed to have averted a major militant attack by unearthing a huge cache of explosive material concealed underground in Pulwama district’s Awantipora area.

Following specific information about presence of militants, personnel of police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 130 battalion CRPF launched a joint search operation near forests of Gadikhal village, a police official said.

During the search, “two explosive dumps were found in two plastic tanks concealed underground,” SP Awantipora, Tahir Saleem said.

“From these tanks 416 high explosive gelatine sticks and 50 detonators were recovered,” he said.

He said the detonators were destroyed by the bomb disposal squad on the spot. “We have been successful in averting a major attack by unearthing the explosive cache,” he added.

A case FIR 126/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered in this regard in police station Awantipora.