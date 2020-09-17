Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 12:27 AM

Police recover explosive material in Awantipora

Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 12:27 AM

Police today claimed to have averted a major militant attack by unearthing a huge cache of explosive material concealed underground in Pulwama district’s Awantipora area.

Following specific information about presence of militants, personnel of police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 130 battalion CRPF launched a joint search operation near forests of Gadikhal village, a police official said.

Trending News
Representational Pic

1330 new cases take J&K covid-19 tally past 60000-mark

Representational Pic

Troops violated powers under AFSPA in July 18 Shopian operation: Army

Representational Pic

Six kg cocaine worth crores of rupees recovered in Baramulla, four persons held

File Image

India, Pakistan armies again target each other with mortars in north Kashmir's Gurez

During the search, “two explosive dumps were found in two plastic tanks concealed underground,” SP Awantipora, Tahir Saleem said.

“From these tanks 416 high explosive gelatine sticks and 50 detonators were recovered,” he said.

He said the detonators were destroyed by the bomb disposal squad on the spot. “We have been successful in averting a major attack by unearthing the explosive cache,” he added.

Latest News
Representational Pic

1330 new cases take J&K covid-19 tally past 60000-mark

Representational Pic

Troops violated powers under AFSPA in July 18 Shopian operation: Army

Representational Pic

Six kg cocaine worth crores of rupees recovered in Baramulla, four persons held

File Representational Pic

Army defuses four unexploded mortar shells in J&K's Poonch

A case FIR 126/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered in this regard in police station Awantipora.

Related News