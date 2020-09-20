Police recover snatched rifle, arrest 1

Police today claimed to have recovered the rifle which was snatched from a bank guard at Dadsara Tral yesterday by some unidentified persons. “One person was also arrested,” police said.

According to SP Awantipora Tahir Saleem, police after checking the CCTV footage yesterday stared a hunt to nab the persons. “Two of the persons who had snatched the rifle were identified and soon one of them was arrested within 30 hours,” he said.

“After identifying two persons from the footage, one of them was arrested. The 12-bore rifle was recovered from a school premises in Dadsara, Tral” the SP said.

“Another identified accused is evading his arrest while as the role of third person is being ascertained,” he said.

Pertinently, two masked men had attacked a bank guard with axe and snatched a 12 bore rifle from him at Dadsara, Tral Saturday morning.