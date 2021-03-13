Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 14, 2021, 1:43 AM

Police release names of 9 militants operating in Srinagar

Representational Pic

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released the names of nine wanted militants who according to them are active in Srinagar city and its outskirts.

The militants include Wasim Qadir, Shahid Khursheed, Irfan Ahmad Sofi, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Saqib Manzoor Dar, Aabir Nadeem Bhat, Muhammad Yusuf Dar, Muhammad Abbas Sheikh and Ubaid Shafi Dar.

Most of them, according to police, have joined militant ranks during last and current year. Among them three have joined the ranks in 2012, 2015 and 2018. Among them some are from Budgam district of central Kashmir and Kulgam district of southern Kashmir.

“These militants are operating in Srinagar and outskirts,” said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, adding that some among them were militant associates. “Now trend has changed. OGWs also carry out militant activities like pistol shooting and grenade throwing.”

The police have released a poster with the pictures of the militants. “Anybody having any information can contact the telephone numbers and he will be rewarded,” reads the poster.

This is for the first time that police in Srinagar have issued a list of wanted militants. Earlier, it was southern Kashmir that a list of wanted militants were announced. 

During recent months there have been several militant attacks in Srinagar. Recently, two policemen were killed in a hit and run militant attack in the Barzulla area of Srinagar.

On 24 September 2020, suspected militants assassinated lawyer Barar Qadri.

On January 2 this year, a non-native jeweller Satpal Nischal was killed in a militant attack. On 18 February, suspected militants attacked Krishna Dhaba owner’s son Akash Mehra and he succumbed to his injuries after more than a week.

Since the attacks, the police have beefed up its presence around other such businesses and increased the use of small drones to monitor public places in busy areas of the city.

