Police, security forces working for peace: DGP

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, who is on three-day tour to Kashmir, today inaugurated newly constructed building of Ahmednagar Police Post and also visited Police Component Srinagar where he inaugurated newly constructed two storey building, an additional accommodation for personnel and also interacted with officers and personnel.

Accompanied by IGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, the DGP first visited Police Post Ahmadnagar in territorial jurisdiction of Police Station Soura in Srinagar where he inaugurated the newly constructed building and also reviewed crime situation within the jurisdiction of the Police Post.

The Police Post building consists of DOs office, MHC office, separate room for CCTNS Lab, accommodation for Jawans, Malkhana, Lockup and additional facility of washrooms. The Police Post Ahmadnagar has been created to address the crime in the Anchar area of Srinagar District.

IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Amit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Dr. Haseeb Mughal, SP South City Hazratbal Sudanshu Verma, SP Headquarters Srinagar Mohammad Majid, DySP DAR Feroz Qadri and other officers were present on the occasion.

The DGP later visited Police Component Srinagar where he inaugurated additional accommodation. The accommodation will house around 50 personnel of the component. He also interacted with the officers and jawans on the occasion.

While interacting with the jawans and officers, the DGP appreciated J&K Police and other security agencies for maintaining pressure on the elements inimical to peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He said with the coordinated efforts of forces the militant activities have been restricted and action against them has been intensified.

The DGP lauded the role of Jammu Kashmir Police officers and jawans for tackling difficult situations effectively. He said that despite many challenges, personnel of police and other security forces are working professionally to eliminate threats to peace. He added that we have to continue hard work to ensure long lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP asked the officers to submit the requirements to the PHQ and added that Police Headquarter is committed to equip jawans with better facilities to meet any challenge. He later participated in ‘Bada Khana’ with the jawans and officers of the Counter Insurgency Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The DGP also visited Zakoora, Srinagar where he inspected the prefabricated accommodation used during the elections and Shri Amar Nath Ji Yatra. He directed for building additional accommodation at the site.

The jurisdictional officers briefed the DGP on various aspects of security as also for keeping the crime under check.