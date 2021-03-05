Police seize 5 vehicles under UAPA

In exercise of power conferred by section 25 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, (UAPA), Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has accorded permission for seizure of five vehicles to restrict the militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

“Following the due procedures of the law, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has accorded sanction for seizure of five vehicles which include 01 Mahindra Bolero, 01 auto load carrier, 01 Eon Car, 01 Tavera and a truck through different orders to ensure that the terror activities are kept under check. These vehicles were used for transportation of arms/ammunition and terrorists,” the police spokesman said.

“In 2021 so far, PHQ has accorded sanction for seizure of fifteen vehicles which include ten four wheelers and five two wheelers. The permission for seizure has been granted under section 25 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. Section 25 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 provides for the more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations, and for dealing with terrorist activities, and for matters connected therewith. During last over three decades Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the other security forces and investigation agencies is fighting the sponsored terrorism to ensure peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir. In last year alone 255 terrorists were neutralized and 299 terrorists/associates were arrested in the sustained anti-terror operations.