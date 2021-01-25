Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 1:05 AM

Police seize house of alleged militant associate in Pulwama

Representational Pic

Police on Monday attached the property of an alleged militant associate in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district for allegedly providing logistic support to militants.

A police official said that the immovable property, which comprised the house of the accused, had been attached by the police in Zantrag Khrew area of the district.

He said that the property was attached in a case related to a militant attack on security forces in January 2020.

“A soldier and a policeman were killed in the attack,” said the official. 

He added that an FIR had been registered in this regard at Police Station Khrew.

The official, however, did not reveal the identity of the accused.

