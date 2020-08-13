Police to cross-examine DNA samples, technical evidence: IGP

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Thursday said that they will go for cross-examination of DNA samples and other technical evidence for the investigations into the alleged Shopian fake encounter.

“The police are working on two aspects – to go for cross-examination of DNA samples of slain with the families claiming them as their wards and to check their call details to find out whether they were in touch with militants,” IGP told reporters on the side-lines of a full dress rehearsal parade at SK Stadium here. “We will be going through their call details and other technical aspects as well.”

He said that a police team headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) rank officer has left for Rajouri in Jammu to complete the legal formalities.

The IGP said that Rajouri families filed a missing report and since then they are trying to evaluate the case through all technical evidence. “We have taken the DNA samples of three militants killed in Shopian encounter which will be sent to Central Laboratory to ascertain the facts,” he said.

The controversy started after some families filed a complaint with a police station in Rajouri stating that their three members are missing since July 17 from Ashimpora area of Shopian where they were working as labourers in apple and walnut orchards.

The families, who filed the police complaint jointly, gave pictures of their family members — Mohammed Ibrar (21), Ibrar Ahmad (18) and Imtiaz Ahmad (26) — which were subsequently shared with the Kashmir police for investigation.

The relatives, belonging to Dhar Sakri village in Kotranka of Rajouri area in Poonch, filed the missing report with the local police after they failed to contact the three men and news of an encounter came on July 18 from Ashimpora in Shopian, a police official said.