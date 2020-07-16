Police urge people to wear facemasks

With Kashmir witnessing surge in COVID-19 cases and fatalities, Inspector General of Police has sought support from imams to spread awareness about the virus, and urged people to wear facemasks.

“IGP Kashmir once again appeals general public to wear facemasks,” police spokesman said here, adding that the officer has sought assistance of imams to appeal from the mosques in this regard.

On Thursday, police vehicles fitted with public address systems were urging people at the city center Lal Chowk and other places here to wear facemask and follow guidelines.

Sources from other district headquarters and towns said that police there were also making announcements urging people to follow guidelines in letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, the lockdown restrictions remained imposed across valley. The authorities had erected barricades to stop the movement of transport and people. The people associated with essential services were given easy access.

The markets across valley wore a deserted look on Thursday. Police and paramilitary forces were deployed in strength on roads to prevent movement of people amid lockdown.

“The cure of COVID 19 is cooperation of people,” a police official said, adding that they were urging people to stay indoors for their own safety.