Policeman, 2 bank employees test positive in Ganderbal

A policeman posted in district Ganderbal has tested positive for COVID19.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal told the Greater Kashmir that a constable of District Police Lines who was on escort duty has tested positive. SSP said the policeman alongwith his first contacts has been quarantined, adding that aggressive testing for other officials was being done.

Meanwhile, two branches of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank – Kangan and Baroosa – in the district have been temporarily closed after one staffer at each of these branches tested positive.

An official told the Greater Kashmir “We have closed the two branches including ATMs at both places till the tests of other staff members are done and reports are received.” He further said that the two staff members tested positive are brothers.