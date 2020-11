The body of a policeman was found tied to a tree in Budgam district on Thursday, hours after he went missing, police said.

Constable Ishfaq Rather was posted at Parihaspora in Pattan area of Baramulla district, a police official said.

Rather, a resident of Magam area, went missing from his home last evening and was found dead in Agrikalan area, he said. Further details of the incident are awaited, the official added.