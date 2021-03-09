Policeman shoots dead wife, her parents in Jammu

A policeman today shot dead his wife and her parents at Phalayan Mandal area of Jammu district.

Police said the constable went to his in-laws’ home at Phalayan Mandal and opened fire with his service rifle at his wife and both her parents killing them on the spot.

Two other members from his in-laws, police said, were wounded in the firing and they have been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu.

“Their condition is stated to be critical,” added the police, while a hunt has been launched to arrest the absconding policeman.