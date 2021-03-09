Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 10, 2021, 12:58 AM

Policeman shoots dead wife, her parents in Jammu

2 other family members critical; accused at large
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 10, 2021, 12:58 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

A policeman today shot dead his wife and her parents at Phalayan Mandal area of Jammu district.

Police said the constable went to his in-laws’ home at Phalayan Mandal and opened fire with his service rifle at his wife and both her parents killing them on the spot.

Trending News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

GK Photo

Leopard on the loose in Shopian village, locals panic-stricken

Representational Image

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

Aman Farooq/GK

Intermittent rain, snow lash Jammu and Kashmir

Two other members from his in-laws, police said, were wounded in the firing and they have been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu.

“Their condition is stated to be critical,” added the police, while a hunt has been launched to arrest the absconding policeman.

Related News