Political parties protest

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed outrage over the killing of a youth Irfan Ahmed Dar in Sopore’s Tujjar area, seeking a time bound probe into the circumstances leading to the death.

While expressing shock over the incident, he said that there were contrasting versions of the circumstances leading to the killing of a young man, who the police are claiming had escaped from their hold

during a search operation. The family of the deceased has a different view, he said, necessitating for an impartial and time bound inquiry into the circumstances leading to his killing.

“The administration cannot possibly win back the confidence of the people if encounters like Shopian or suspicious killings like the one that has taken place in Sopore continue to take place incessantly, or are allowed to pass without the facts being established and guilty, when determined fully punished,” he said.

He impressed upon the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to personally ensure that the circumstances behind the mysterious killing of a young man are brought to light and guilty, if any, dealt stringently under law. He said that such incidents have no place in a civilized society and that honor and dignity of life should be respected at any cost. He also said such incidents would only add to the ever increasing gulf of mistrust between the government and the people.

Beg demands enquiry:

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) patron Muzaffar Hussain Beg on Wednesday demanded a time-bound enquiry into the Sopore incident in which a 23-year-old youth was allegedly killed in custody.

Terming the incident as “very unfortunate”, Beg said while dealing the situation concerned should have been taken utmost care. “Incidents like Sopore are further deteriorating the already vulnerable situation in Kashmir,” he said. “Whosoever is found guilty should be given exemplary punishment.”

Apni Party demands time bound probe:

Apni Party on Wednesday demanded a high level probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of Irfan Ahmad Dar, a 23-year-old youth from Sidiq-Colony, Sopore.

In a statement issued here, Javid Baig, spokesman of Apni Party demanded that the government must constitute an inquiry into the incident in order to ascertain the veracity of contradictory claims made by police and family of the deceased youth.

“Even if the claims of the police are true that the slain youth was an over ground worker who allegedly took advantage of darkness to escape and during search his body was found at Tujjar-Sharief, the police cannot be absolved of its responsibility warranted under law. The circumstances which led to his death need to be probed in order to find the truth,” Baig added.

He urged the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to order a time bound probe taking into account all the aspects of the unfortunate incident which has triggered a fresh wave of anger and alienation in the whole area. “The claims made by police and the bereaved family into this unfortunate incident cannot be ascertained unless impartial investigations are conducted into this incident in a time bound manner,” Baig demanded.

No more concocted stories: Tarigami

CPI(M) senior leader and former MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday demanded an impartial probe into the alleged killing of Irfan Ahmad Dar and said “concocted stories can’t hide the truth”.

In a telephonic statement to KNS, Tarigami said, “It is enough; concocted stories can’t hide the truth.”

CPI(M) leader said only impartial enquiry can bring the truth to fore and demanded rigorous punishment to the guilty. (With KNS inputs)

Sajad Lone demands punishment to guilty:

Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone Wednesday condemned the Sopore incident and demanded considerable punishment to the person found guilty in the incident. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Lone said, “Sopore incident just doesn’t add up. They have done a bad job even at inventing a story. The guilty need to be punished.”