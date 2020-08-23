Political parties should refrain from instigation: BJP

Welcoming the start of political activities by different political parties, Bharatiya Janata Party J&K president Ravinder Raina on Sunday said that there must not be any “propaganda and instigation.”

“India is one of the big democracies in the world and there is no problem in carrying out political activities,” Raina told the Greater Kashmir while referring to political activities being carried out by some political parties in Kashmir. “They must not do propaganda and instigation.”

PDP, NC, PC, Congress, CPI(M) and ANC on Saturday said that they will fight for restoration of pre August 5, 2019, position.

He said that the government had already started outreach programs in J&K. “LG sahib is visiting places, making an outreach,” he said adding that the government wants betterment of people of J&K. “We want to deliver justice to the people of J&K.”

The senior BJP leader said that people of J&K were aware of politicians who, according to him, befooled people with hollow slogans. “Now people won’t support them.”

About the grant of statehood, he said that the Prime Minister in his recent speech on ID said that after delimitation there will be elections and an elected government. “Even our union Home Minister has promised statehood.”