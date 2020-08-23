Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 24, 2020, 12:42 AM

Political parties should refrain from instigation: BJP

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 24, 2020, 12:42 AM
Ravinder Raina President BJP J&K Unit/GK File Photo
Ravinder Raina President BJP J&K Unit/GK File Photo

Welcoming the start of political activities by different political parties, Bharatiya Janata Party J&K president Ravinder Raina on Sunday said that there must not be any “propaganda and instigation.”

“India is one of the big democracies in the world and there is no problem in carrying out political activities,” Raina told the Greater Kashmir while referring to political activities being carried out by some political parties in Kashmir. “They must not do propaganda and instigation.”

Trending News
File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

90-year-old man, CRPF trooper among seven die of COVID-19 in J&K

Andrabi gets 'India Inspiration Women award'

'Will support efforts for restoration of Art 370'

Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of GM Rather

PDP, NC, PC, Congress, CPI(M) and ANC on Saturday said that they will fight for restoration of pre August 5, 2019, position.

He said that the government had already started outreach programs in J&K. “LG sahib is visiting places, making an outreach,” he said adding that the government wants betterment of people of J&K. “We want to deliver justice to the people of J&K.”

The senior BJP leader said that people of J&K were aware of politicians who, according to him, befooled people with hollow slogans. “Now people won’t support them.”

Latest News
Representational Image

Uploading documents while preparing bills in treasury through JKPaySys mandated in J&K

Representational Pic

Govt directs competent authorities to issue domicile certificates within five working days

GK Photo

Three of nomad family, livestock buried under landslide in Mahore

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

90-year-old man, CRPF trooper among seven die of COVID-19 in J&K

About the grant of statehood, he said that the Prime Minister in his recent speech on ID said that after delimitation there will be elections and an elected government. “Even our union Home Minister has promised statehood.”

Related News