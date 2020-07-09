Politician, 5 women die of COVID19

Six more people died of COVID19 on Thursday in J&K, the total number of deaths due to the viral infection reaching 155. The fresh deaths included a politician from Jammu.

In Kashmir division, five females died of COVID19 between Wednesday night and Thursday evening. These included a 65 year old woman from Kulgam referred to SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina from district hospital Kulgam on Wednesday. The patient, Dr Shifa Deva, medical superintendent of the hospital said, was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and was a known case of hypertension.

A woman from Bagandar Shopian, 55, died at home. Chief Medical Officer Shopian, Dr Ramesh Kumar said the deceased was not admitted in any hospital but had been sampled due to being a diabetes patient and tested positive.

An 80 year old woman from Natipora Srinagar admitted at SMHS Hospital on 01 July died in the wee hours of Thursday. The patient, Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent of the hospital said, had tested positive and suffered from bilateral pneumonia apart from being a known case of diabtetes and hypertension.

A 70 year old woman from Parchar Pulwama admitted at SMHS Hospital on 04 July died today. The deceased was diabetic and had COVID19 pneumonia. She was being supported on oxygen, Dr Chaudhary said.

At Chest Diseases Hospital, a 60 year old woman from Pattan Baramulla died Thursday morning. The patient, as per Dr Saleem Tak, the medical superintendent of the hospital, was known to have hypothyroidism apart from COVID19 bilateral pneumonia.

A 38 year old man from Jammu admitted at GMC Jammu on 08 July died on Thursday. The deceased was on life support due to severe COVID19 symptoms. The deceased was a politician associated with the National Conference.

The death took the total number of COVID19 fatalities in J&K to 155. Of these, 140 have died in Kashmir while 15 have died in Jammu.