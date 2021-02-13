Polls postponed in Ramban, Kishtwar

The elections for DDC chairperson and vice-chairperson in Kishtwar and Ramban were today postponed following lack of quorum in both the districts as BJP members and independents remained absent from the election process.

Even as other political parties claimed absolute majority, the respective administrations said that 9 members were present in Kishtwar and 8 in Ramban and it was not proper quorum under rules. They needed the presence of 10 members. 2 BJP members and 3 independents abstained from the scheduled meetings. And it made a clear ground for the postponement of the scheduled elections, according to the politicians of the National Conference and Congress.

“6 National Conference and 2 Congress members reached the meeting hall at the scheduled time i.e., 11:30 AM. The time was extended and our members waited till 2 PM so that other members could also join the meeting to complete the election process,” said Congress leader Vakar Rasool while speaking to the Greater Kashmir.

In Kishtwar, the election was also postponed.

“The meeting was scheduled at 11:30 AM. Only 9 DDC members – Congress and NC – were present in the meeting. Therefore, we waited for a mandatory period of 2 hours till 2 PM. We needed 10 DDC members for a proper quorum in the meeting,” said Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma.

Sharma said that the next date for elections will be rescheduled within 10 days.

Interestingly, DDC member from Thakrai, Shareefa Begum joined the Apni Party in Kishtwar on the day of election.

“Shareefa Begam was among 7 elected members of National Conference in Kishtwar and 3 of Congress Party DDCs were also with them making a total of 10 members. However, Begam became a rebel on the day of elections and joined the Apni Party,” said a politician from Kishtwar expressing surprise over the political twist. The BJP has 3 members and one independent DDC.