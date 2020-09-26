Poor condition of highway: Travellers blame NHAI

While the condition of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is going from bad to worse with each passing day, the National Highway Authority of India and the contractors engaged by the Authority are allegedly ignoring the vital road.

Disappointed with the official apathy, people of the Ramban area said that the matter was brought into the notice of NHAI but they failed to ensure proper maintenance and repairs of the road.

The people said that the contractor companies and sub-contractors keep on changing every month but the road work has not been completed till date in Ramban district.

“They have failed to maintain the proper surface of the highway causing lot of inconvenience to the commuters and drivers while travelling on this highway from Banihal to Nashri tunnel,” said a driver, Mohammad Wasim.

The people have appealed to Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari to take effective measures for proper maintenance of the highway.