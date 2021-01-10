Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Portion of highway caves in, traffic suspended

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which was closed for traffic due to a damaged bridge at Ramban, around 150 kilometres from Jammu, will continue to remain closed.
Authorities today evening suspended movement of heavy vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after a portion of the road caved in near a construction site at Kelamorh, Ramban.

Sources said the portion of the road that caved in, falls between Ramban-Ramsu stretch where tunnelling work is going on.

Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles have got stranded at various places along the highway.

Officials concerned while taking to Greater Kashmir said that it will take some time to restore the traffic. “We have pressed our men and machinery into service to do the needful,” they said.

Sources said that senior police and district administration officers have rushed to the spot.

“No vehicular movement shall be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa due to the damage of bridge at Kela Morh, Ramban. There is no optional carriageway available,” Traffic police said.

