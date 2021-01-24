Post-snowfall|'More than 95% of power supply restored in Kashmir'

The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation today said that it restored over 95 percent of electricity supply within less than 12 hours of the recent snowfall.

“On Saturday our supply was down by 50 percent. It was due to hectic efforts of our field staff and engineers that by Sunday evening, we were able to restore 95 percent of power supply across Kashmir,” Chief Engineer, KPDCL, Aijaz Ahmad Dar said.

“Majority of our 33KV and 11 KV lines have been restored barring few in upper reaches where our field staff was not able to reach due to heavy snow there,” he said.

Dar said that the snowfall has caused damage to over 100 distribution transformers. “On the directions of Lieutenant Governor, the distribution transformers are repaired in 24 hours in urban areas and 48 hours in rural areas. We are ensuring that the damaged transformers are repaired in shortest span of time.”

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Power department, Rohit Kansal tweeted praises for the field staff of KPDCL for carrying on with their job amid heavy snowfall and chilly weather.

Many netizens hailed the department for their work during last snowfall and Saturday snowfall.