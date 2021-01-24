Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Mukeet Akmali
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 12:46 AM

Post-snowfall|'More than 95% of power supply restored in Kashmir'

Mukeet Akmali
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 12:46 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation today said that it restored over 95 percent of electricity supply within less than 12 hours of the recent snowfall.

“On Saturday our supply was down by 50 percent. It was due to hectic efforts of our field staff and engineers that by Sunday evening, we were able to restore 95 percent of power supply across Kashmir,” Chief Engineer, KPDCL, Aijaz Ahmad Dar said.

Trending News

'Address frequent traffic jam issue of Pattan'

Police celebrates R-Day across Kashmir

"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

“Majority of our 33KV and 11 KV lines have been restored barring few in upper reaches where our field staff was not able to reach due to heavy snow there,” he said.

Dar said that the snowfall has caused damage to over 100 distribution transformers. “On the directions of Lieutenant Governor, the distribution transformers are repaired in 24 hours in urban areas and 48 hours in rural areas. We are ensuring that the damaged transformers are repaired in shortest span of time.”

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Power department, Rohit Kansal tweeted praises for the field staff of KPDCL for carrying on with their job amid heavy snowfall and chilly weather.

Latest News
File Pic of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

World faces existential threats to climate, biodiversity: UN Chief

Ladakh announces awards for 16 persons, organisations for excellence

BhawnaKanth becomes first female fighter pilot to be part of IAF's tableau

Representational Image

No entry at Rajpath for children, no celebrations at school as COVID plays dampener

Many netizens hailed the department for their work during last snowfall and Saturday snowfall.

Related News