Power generation in J&K falls to 250 MW

90% of energy demand being met by imports
The less amount of precipitation this year has badly affected the hydroelectric generation in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to official figures, currently the generation from hydropower plants in J&K is around 250 megawatts which is just 10 percent of the total restricted demand across the UT.

As per the available data, Baglihar HP is generating less than 100 MW and Salal project, a mere 33 MW. No power is produced by Dulhasti, Sewa & Kishenganga projects. J&K State-owned Lower Jhelum Hydro power Project (LJHP) and USHP-1 and 2 cumulatively generate 59 MW.

According to officials the restricted peak demand in J&K touches 2500 megawatts. “With low power generation, around 85 to 90 percent power is presently being imported from outside power corporations,” said chief engineer commercial, power department, Muhammad Yusuf Baba.

He said that during this year the less rainfall led to drastic decline in generation. “Yet, the department has enhanced power supply by over 10 percent in comparison to last year,” Baba claimed.

According to official data gathered by Greater Kashmir, on an average Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited was supplying 278 lakh units of electricity per day last year, which has now gone up to 328 lakh units.

According to official figures, J&K is spending Rs 18 crore per day on power purchase against the average daily returns of Rs 6 crore on this count.

