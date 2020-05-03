Pregnant woman among 35 new cases, total 701

J&K saw a rise of 35 COVID cases on Sunday, taking the total to 701. A pregnant woman and a one-year old girl, youngest till date, are among the new cases.

In the past one week, nearly 200 new cases of COVID19 have come to fore. However, although the number of positive cases has been consistently high over the past week, the positive percentage has decreased in comparison to the week before.

On Sunday, GMC Srinagar reported 846 COVID19 tests had been carried out at it virology lab. At SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent of the Institute said, 826 samples had been tested. Together, in past 24 hours 1672 tests were carried out in Kashmir of which 35 were found to be positive. The positive percentage on Sunday stood at 2 percent. On Saturday, 25 out of 1083 tested total were found positive – 2.3 percent.

On 25 April, 42 out of 1071 samples had tested positive – 3.9 percent. On 22 April, 27 positives were reported out of 719 tested – 3.7 percent.

Kupwara district had 11 new cases today, Anantnag 10, Budgam 5, Shopian 4, Baramulla 3 and Pulwama 1. One positive case been reported from Jammu division.

While the total number of cases in Kashmir division detected so far is 640, Jammu has reported 61 cases.

Among the new cases is a pregnant woman from Anantnag. As per government orders, all pregnant women in red zones are being sampled for COVID19. Priority is being given to women who have completed 34 weeks of pregnancy.

A one-year old girl from Shopian is also among positives. The girl is the youngest COVID19 case reported in Kashmir so far. Earlier last week, a two year old from Shopian had also tested positive, the youngest at that time.

Last month, a COVID19 negative eight month old had been reported as a COVID19 positive case by Government “due to some confusion”. A four year old cousin of this girl had tested positive.

Five other children aged between 2 and 7 have tested positive today. Five among today’s positive cases are elderly people aged over 60 years.

Three districts in Kashmir now have 100 plus COVID19 cases.

As per a fresh order issued by J&K Government, all districts in Kashmir division have been categorized as red zones. In addition, Jammu, Kathua and Samba have also been put under red zone category. Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch are green districts as per this order available on the directorate of information and public relations official Twitter handle.