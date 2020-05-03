Pregnant woman dies, family alleges negligence

In utter disregard to the Covid-19 protocols, the Maternity and Childcare Hospital (MCCH) Anantnag Sunday allowed a family to ferry in a trolley the body of a woman died allegedly due to medical negligence.

The woman, Shakeela Akhtar aged 30 wife of Zahoor Amad Bhat of Salia village was admitted in the sub-district hospital (SDH) Seer on Saturday noon.

She was shifted to MCCH, Sherbagh, the associated hospital of GMC Anantnag this morning after her condition deteriorated during delivery.

The hospital authorities said that the woman developed a minor complication in the labour room and was shifted to MCH Anantnag when she was hale and hearty.

However, the MCH administration maintained that the woman was bought dead to the hospital. The family members alleging medical negligence staged a protest in the hospital premises at Seer.

“We bought her to SDH Seer yesterday noon, but the doctors delayed her the treatment,” alleged Bilal Bhat, cousin of deceased.

Bhat said in the morning at around 6:00 after her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to MCHH Anantnag from the labour room. “The doctors in MCCH after examining her declared her bought dead,” Bhat said.

“My sister and the baby she was carrying in her womb were murdered by doctors in Seer,” he alleged.

Bhat said in MCCH Anantnag, the authorities later refused to hand over them the body on the pretext of taking samples first. “We were not provided the ambulance by the hospital. They told us that her samples would be collected and the body is taken to mortuary first. As we feared of being denied even a decent burial we were left with no choice but to take her body out in a hospital trolley,” he said.

Bhat said they had to walk around a kilometer through the old town along with the body. “Our relatives finally bought the car which we boarded near to the KP Road and drove the body to our native village,” Bhat said. Soon, a video of family carrying the body in a trolley went viral on social media.

The nitizens blamed the authorities for their failure in handling pregnant patients in the present crisis.

“MCH Anantnag again. Where does the problem lie? It is again blamed game going on without addressing the core issue. The proper infrastructure, the hospital is lacking and the referral system may suffice the need. Kindly address it before it is too late (sic),” a local Sadat Khaki wrote on micro-blogging website twitter.

Block Medical Officer (BMO)Mattan, Dr Zahoor Ahmad said the women had pregnancy at a “matured stage” but had silent labour.

“She was taken to the labour room at 5:30 in the morning for normal delivery. But since she developed labour obstruction, the doctors preferred to refer her to MCCH,” Ahmad said.

Medical Superintendent ( MS), MCCH Dr Mir JI Andrabi, however, said the pregnant woman was bought dead to the hospital. “As per protocols we were supposed to take the sample of the deceased woman, wrap it properly and hand it over to the family. However, as we were making the preparations, her relatives created ruckus and took away the body forcibly,” Andrabi said. Meanwhile, following the protest by family, the authorities placed a doctor and a paramedic under suspension and ordered inquiry into the incident. “The medical officer, Dr. Ridwana and staff nurse Zareefa Akhtar are put under suspension regarding the death of a pregnant woman, admitted at SDH Seer, under MRD no. 298 at MCCH, GMC Anantnag with the inquiry pending regarding the case,” read the order issued by BMO.

CMO Anantnag, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad also confirmed that the inquiry has been ordered. “We have sent the preliminary inquiry report to the directorate of health services,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag has also ordered an inquiry into the incident. “The inquiry will be conducted by Additional deputy commissioner Anantnag and the report will be submitted within three days,” he said. The DC said whosoever will be found guilty the action would be taken against him.