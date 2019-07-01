President Kovind, PM Modi, Shah, Rajnath, others express grief

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister NarendraModi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among some senior politicians who expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic Kishtwar road accident in which at least 35 persons died.

“Extremely sad to learn about the loss of lives in the tragic bus accidents in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir and Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families and wishing an early recovery for those injured,” said official twitter account of President of India.

Calling it ‘heart-wrenching’ Modi tweeted: “We mourn all those who lost their lives and express condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was “extremely saddened to learn about the loss of lives”.

“My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones,” he tweeted.

Expressing grief, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the bus accident. My heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Union Minister and MP DrJitendra Singh expressed grief over accident. “Highly disturbed to receive the news of a tragic road accident at Keshwan area of Kishtwar near Sirgwari in J&K, as a Mini Bus full of passengers fell into a deep gorge. Already in touch with district administration and police authorities. Offered to provide all possible help,” he wrote.