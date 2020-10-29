President, LG, Azad, Abdullahs, Mehbooba greet people

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on Eid-e-Milad un Nabi (SAW), to be celebrated Friday, and asked all to work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country.

“I extend warm wishes to all the countrymen, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) celebrated as Eid-e-Milad or Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW),” Kovind said in his message.

He said Prophet Muhammad (SAW) gave the message of love and brotherhood and led the world to the path of humanity.

He wanted to build a society based on equality and harmony, Kovind said. “According to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) compiled in the holy Quran, let us all work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country,” the President said, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In his message, the J&K Lt Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha while greeting the people hoped that the auspicious occasion would spread the message of oneness, peace and universal brotherhood among all sections of the society. The LG prayed for sustained peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and well-being of its people.

Senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad, offered his heartiest greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi (SAW). “Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is mercy for all mankind. He taught us all virtues of mutual love, human values and total surrender before Almighty Allah. Tonight we pray for the peace & prosperity of the whole mankind. Let this festive occasion be a new beginning of universal brotherhood,” Azad said in a statement.

Senior political leaders including National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah also greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi (SAW) and prayed for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.