President Trump, wife test positive for COVID19

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a development that is likely to affect his hectic election campaign just weeks before the presidential polls.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” 74-year-old Trump tweeted.

In a statement, Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley said the president and the first lady “are both well at this time”, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering,” Conley added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Trump and the first lady a quick recovery. “Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health,” Modi tweeted.

Trump’s physician said he received confirmation of the positive tests on Thursday evening.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” Conley said.

Trump’s all engagements outside of the White House were cancelled. He was last seen in public on Thursday afternoon returning to the White House after a fundraising trip to New Jersey.

“As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” Melania, who is 50, tweeted.

Trump’s “diagnosis amounts to the most serious known health threat to a sitting American president in decades,” the CNN said. “At 74 years old, Trump falls into the highest risk category for serious complications from the disease.”

“His infection with the disease could prove destabilizing in an already fraught political climate, and stock market futures tumbled on news of Trump’s infection,” it said.