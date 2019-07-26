Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 27, 2019, 1:29 AM

Prez Kovind's Kargil visit cancelled

Pays tributes to soldiers in Srinagar
Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid floral tributes to soldiers who laid their lives during 1999-Kargil war, at Army headquarters here.

The President was scheduled to attend the wreath laying ceremony at Drass in Kargil. However he couldn’t reach the venue, owing to inclement weather. 

The President reached Army’s 15 Corps headquarters here  this morning and laid wreaths at the war memorial to remember the soldiers on their 20th anniversary.

Among others who paid tributes included General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based Army’s 15 Corps, lieutenant General KJS Dhillon, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Swayam Prakash Pani and other Army officers.

