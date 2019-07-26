Prez Kovind's Kargil visit cancelled

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid floral tributes to soldiers who laid their lives during 1999-Kargil war, at Army headquarters here.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The President was scheduled to attend the wreath laying ceremony at Drass in Kargil. However he couldn’t reach the venue, owing to inclement weather.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

The President reached Army’s 15 Corps headquarters here this morning and laid wreaths at the war memorial to remember the soldiers on their 20th anniversary.

Among others who paid tributes included General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based Army’s 15 Corps, lieutenant General KJS Dhillon, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Swayam Prakash Pani and other Army officers.