Principal GMC Jammu designated head of surgery dept

Government today assigned Dr Nasib Chand Dhigra, principal GMC Jammu the additional charge of head department of surgery at the medical college in order to streamline patient care and academic activities of the department.

After rejecting candidature of two claimants for the post of head of department of surgery at GMC Jammu, the government today assigned the charge to the incumbent principal of the medical college.

As per an order issued by Atal Dulloo, Financial Secretary health and medical education, Dr Nasib Chand Dhigra shall hold the charge till further orders.

The order issued on 15 May states that Medical Council of India requires that a professor in any department can be designated as academic head and head of the department and in case a professor is not available, an associate professor can be handed over the charge.

However, “at present no confirmed professor is in the department,” reads the order while stating that the only associate professor is junior to Dr Sanjay Kumar Bhasin and Dr Ratnaka Sharma, incharge professors with a court case pending between the two regarding their seniority. “Neither of them can be designated as academic head of the department” under these circumstances says the order.

The order has been issued to ensure clinical care of the patients in the department and to streamline academic rosters of both gazetted and non gazetted staff, the government said.

Dr Dhigra assumed the charge of principal of the medical college earlier this month upon superannuation of Dr Sunanda Raina.