Principal Kendriya Vidyalaya Doda arrested for accepting bribe: ACB

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the Principal of KendriyaVidyalaya, Doda for accepting bribe on Monday.

A statement of ACB issued here said that it received a complaint against the Principal KendriyaVidyalaya, Jodhpur, Doda Rajeev Kumar Mahajan, who is also the incharge Principal, KendriyaVidyalaya, Bhaderwah.

It said that the complainant had applied for the issuance of Transfer Certificate (TC) of his minor daughter who is studying in KV Kishtwar to KV Bhaderwah.

The ACB statement said that the complainant contacted Principal KV Bhaderwah seeking her transfer but he kept on delaying the matter and demanded Rs 25,000 for managing the transfer of his daughter from KV Kishtwar to KV Bhaderwah.

It said that when the complainant explained his inability to pay such a huge amount, the principal of KV Bhaderwah agreed on an amount of Rs 15000 and called the complainant to Doda near Post office with the bribe amount.

The ACB statement said that the complainant approached ACB with the complaint of demand of bribe amount.

“On receipt of the complaint, a case FIR No 1 of 2021 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 IPC was registered at Police Station ACB Udhampur and investigation taken up,” it said. “A trap team was constituted. The trap was successful and the trap team caught Rajeev Mahajan red handed demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant. The amount of bribe to the tune of Rs 15,000 was also recovered on the spot. He was arrested and taken in custody by ACB team.”