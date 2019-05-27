Principal Secretary Home reviews arrangements

Principal Secretary Home ShaleenKabra Monday chaired a meeting to review arrangements being put in place for AmarnathYatra 2019.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu SanjeevVerma, IGP M K Sinha, IG Traffic, Alok Kumar, IG CRPF, A V Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Samba, SushmaChouhan, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, PiyushSingla and senior functionaries of concerned departments. The Deputy Commissioner Ramban attended the meeting through video conferencing, an official handout said.

The Div Com gave detailed presentation on arrangements being put in place by different departments to ensure smooth conduct of Shri AmarnahYatra 2019.

It was informed that the yatra will commence on 1st June 2019 which will continue for 46 days and culminate on 15th July 2019.

He also apprised about the number of SRTC buses made available, number of halting points set up in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Ramban districts, number of Langersenroute, Shelter Sheds, accommodation for pilgrims and other related arrangements.

IG Traffic briefed the meeting on status of NH and informed about the traffic plan formulated for smooth conduct of Yatra.

It was informed that the vulnerable landslide points have been identified so that preventive measures could be taken up besides adequate men and machinery has been pressed into service for improving and maintenance of national highway from Nashri tunnel towards Banihal by NHAI and other concerned agencies.

IGP Jammu informed the meeting about the security arrangements being put in place for smooth and peaceful conduct of the annual Yatra.