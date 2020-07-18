PRIs exempted from advance mining royalty

The Administrative Council today approved the amendment of Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016.

“The amendment will enable grant of Short Term Permits to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) on land up to 1 hectare, till 30th September, 2021. It also exempts PRIs from payment of advance royalty to Geology and Mining Department before commencing mining,” an official statement said.

The Administrative Council further allowed Department of Geology and Mining to apply and secure clearances like Mining Plans, Environmental Clearance and Consent to Operate, from the Competent Authorities on behalf of the Panchayats.

“The decision is aimed at empowering PRIs to raise funds through mining surpluses and address shortage of key construction material in local market, besides keeping a check on their prices,” the statement said.