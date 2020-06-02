Private schools asked to limit online class duration

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has asked the private schools to limit the duration of online classes to 30 minutes each and conduct such classes between 9am to 3pm only.

The DSEK has issued a circular in this regard following some complaints by the parents accusing private schools of unnecessarily burdening the students.

“This office received feedback from the parents and other stakeholders especially through print media that the private school are overburdening students with long duration of online classes,” the circular read. Earlier, Greater Kashmir on Monday reported about the complaints pouring in from parents in this regard.

“It is impressed upon all the private schools to adhere to the instructions in letter and spirit while conducting online classes during the lockdown period,” the circular reads.

“The time table of weekly classes should be notified well in advance and there should be provision for starting online counselling session to deal with stress and anxiety of students as well,” it reads.

Earlier, the department had instructed the private schools to start online classes during the covid19 lockdown period.

Meanwhile, the DSEK has issued show cause notice to two top private schools of Srinagar for “violating government order on charging of fee for lockdown period.”

“A complainant has produced full proof before the CEO Srinagar showing clearly that 50 percent transportation charges viz. Rs 1050 out of Rs 2100 stands charged by the management of DPS Srinagar during the lockdown period,” reads the notice. The DSEK has asked the school management to explain its position.

Another show cause notice has been issued to the management of G D Goenkia Public School, Lal Bazar, Srinagar for collecting tuition fee as well as the miscellaneous charges from the parents.