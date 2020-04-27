Probe ordered for ignoring SOP

Authorities on Monday ordered a probe against those responsible for handing over the body of J&K’s 7th COVID-19 victim to her family without following the standard operating procedure (SOP) in place for such fatalities.

A woman with twin pregnancy died yesterday in the Anantnag maternity hospital. Her swap sample later tested positive for COVID-19. The deceased belonging to the red zone area of Anantnag district is the 7th victim of the dreaded virus in J&K where over 500 have so far tested positive.

Basheer Ahmad Khan, advisory to the Lt Governor has ordered a probe against those who handed over the body of the deceased to her family without following the SOP in place for such deaths.

Khan has also ordered that all the family members of the deceased, all those who gave her the Gusul’ (Final ablution) and those who attended her funeral should be placed under quarantine immediately. The driver who first carried the bodies of the twins and later the body of the woman has reportedly done so without being provided any protective gear. Had the SOP been followed, the body of the victim should have been kept in the mortuary till the sample test result was received and later disposed off strictly following the SOP governing such deaths.