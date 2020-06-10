Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 11, 2020, 12:18 AM

Probe ordered into forest damage in Chenab circle

Forest Department has ordered a probe into the damage caused to the forests in the Chenab circle, during covid19 lockdown.

The department has constituted a committee which shall examine the damage, fix responsibility and suggest measures for forest protection including use of modern technology in Bhaderwah Forest Division, and other vulnerable parts of Chenab circle.

The committee shall comprise of Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) WP, R&T and Incharge Vigilance, Sandeep Kujur, CF West, Mohan Dass, DFO Doda, Navneet Singh, and DD, FPF, Doda, Mohinder Singh.

It will submit report within 10 days.

