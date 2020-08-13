Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 14, 2020, 12:32 AM

Probe underway: Army

The Army on Thursday said that the probe in the alleged Shopian fake encounter was underway and they are verifying the things.

“We are tracing out and verifying things,” Major General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding, Victor Force told the Greater Kashmir. “We learnt it through social media and nobody approached us.”

The senior Army General said that the operation was carried out like other operations. “This operation too was carried in a professional manner like other operations,” he said. “We have made a statement that we are investigating things and investigations are underway.”

The Army started the probe on Monday after they took cognisance of social media reports. “We have noted social media inputs linked to the operation at Shopian on 18 July 2020,” Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Defence, Col Rajesh Kalia, had said here.

Since Monday morning, there have been posts on social media that three residents of Rajouri, who had come to Shopian for labourer purposes, have been killed in a fake encounter on July 18.

The social media subscribers in their posts have said that the families have identified their wards from photographs of the bodies of killed ‘militants’.

